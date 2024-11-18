Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Deere (DE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere (DE) will report quarterly earnings of $3.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 52.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.34 billion, exhibiting a decline of 32.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Deere metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' will likely reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -38.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' should arrive at $6.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of -36.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' of $9.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' should come in at $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' at $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -28.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $244.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' will reach $9.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' to reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Other income' will reach $191.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income' to come in at $140.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other income' reaching $245.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.



Shares of Deere have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

