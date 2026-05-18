Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Deere (DE) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere (DE) will report quarterly earnings of $5.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Deere metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' should come in at $7.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' will reach $3.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' stands at $4.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' should arrive at $11.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' will reach $3.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' of $213.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income' to reach $124.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income' at $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' reaching $11.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' will likely reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Agriculture and turf (Production & precision ag + Small ag & turf)' to come in at $1.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Deere have returned -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, DE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.