Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Danaher (DHR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6 billion, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Danaher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Diagnostics' should come in at $2.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total sales- Life Sciences' stands at $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales- Biotechnology' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' reaching $165.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' to come in at $443.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $390.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' will likely reach $546.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $615.00 million.

Shares of Danaher have demonstrated returns of +6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DHR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

