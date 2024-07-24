Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of CNA Financial (CNA) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that CNA Financial (CNA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.08 billion, increasing 5.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CNA Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-insurance warranty revenue' of $422.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Earned Premiums' will likely reach $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other Revenues' should arrive at $7.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $595.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty' should come in at 93.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty' stands at 31.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.9% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty' will reach 61.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.6% in the same quarter last year.



CNA Financial shares have witnessed a change of +5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CNA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

