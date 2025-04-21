Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of CMS Energy (CMS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy (CMS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CMS Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy' will likely reach $72.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Gas utility' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Electric utility' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net income (loss)- NorthStar Clean Energy' of $17.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



CMS Energy shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move.

