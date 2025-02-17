Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Clean Harbors (CLH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, indicating a decline of 26.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.42 billion, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Clean Harbors metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' will likely reach $209.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Direct Revenues- Environmental Services' of $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' will reach $30.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services' will reach $294.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $278.66 million.



Over the past month, shares of Clean Harbors have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, CLH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

