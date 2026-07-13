Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Citizens Financial Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net charge-offs' should arrive at $137.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Return on average common equity' of 8.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tangible book value per common share' reaching $38.63 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.23 .

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 61.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should come in at $57.30 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53.43 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $203.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $196.32 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 13.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.8%.

Analysts expect 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' to come in at 10.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 9.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Letter of credit and loan fees' at $50.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will likely reach $1.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.44 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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