Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna (CI) will report quarterly earnings of $6.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $58.49 billion, exhibiting an increase of 20.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cigna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums' stands at $11.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $11.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Pharmacy' to come in at $43.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' reaching $47.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' will likely reach 82.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - Total U.S. Commercial insured' at 2,678.59 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,215 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health' of 1,624.16 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,180 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Customers - Total' should come in at 19,224.56 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,506 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total' should arrive at 17,036.54 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15,999 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D' to reach 2,557.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,542 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage' will reach 594.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 592 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Small' will reach 62.70 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cigna have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, CI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.