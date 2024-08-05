Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Choice Hotels (CHH) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels (CHH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. Revenues are expected to be $441.3 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Choice Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties' will likely reach $221.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees' reaching $144.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Owned Hotels' to reach $26.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Initial franchise fees' should come in at $7.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees' at $29.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $12.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR' will reach $61.34. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.32.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Domestic Franchises' will reach 494,202. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 494,135.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy' to come in at 61.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Franchise Rooms' will reach 637,294. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 628,901 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Rate (ADR)' stands at $100.52. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.10.



Shares of Choice Hotels have experienced a change of +7% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CHH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

