Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Chipotle (CMG) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chipotle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food and beverage' at $2.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Delivery service' should arrive at $16.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total restaurants' to come in at 3,606. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,321 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable restaurant sales' of 6.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Opened' will reach 76. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Beginning of period' should come in at 3,530. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,268.



Over the past month, Chipotle shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

