Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cheniere Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- LNG' will likely reach $3.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $128.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Regasification' of $33.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy have demonstrated returns of -0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

