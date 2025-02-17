Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15%. Revenues are expected to be $912.17 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cheesecake Factory metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- North Italia' stands at $77.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants' reaching $670.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other' to reach $81.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other FRC' should arrive at $82.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Total' at 350. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 331 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' of 216. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 216.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia' will reach 2.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory' will reach 34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia' should come in at 42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.

Analysts expect 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other' to come in at 44. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC' will reach 48. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

