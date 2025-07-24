Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of CBRE (CBRE) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, CBRE Group (CBRE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CBRE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue' stands at $5.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' should come in at $3.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' to reach $246.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' of $1.85 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' reaching $14.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net revenue-Project management' at $790.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Investment management' will likely reach $144.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Development services' will reach $90.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Capital Markets- Commercial mortgage origination' to come in at $102.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Advisory leasing' will reach $940.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Management AUM' should arrive at $151.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.50 billion.

Shares of CBRE have demonstrated returns of +7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

