Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Casey's (CASY) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Casey's General Stores (CASY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.97 billion, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Casey's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Fuel' to reach $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $134.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +104% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' of $400.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change' reaching 2.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Stores (EOP)' will reach 2,918. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,658.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' at 825.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 694.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' should come in at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Stores (BOP)' will reach 2,893. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,639.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' will likely reach $348.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $310.17 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' will reach $228.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $207.44 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Other' to come in at $37.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.85 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>>



Shares of Casey's have experienced a change of -6.1% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CASY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.