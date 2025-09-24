Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Carnival (CCL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.07 billion, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carnival metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' will reach $5.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $2.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'ALBDs (Available lower berth days)' to reach 24.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy percentage' to come in at 112.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 112.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger cruise days (PCDs)' should arrive at 27.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA)' stands at $595.27 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $670.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net yields (per ALBD)' at $247.71 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $233.87 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fuel consumption in metric tons' reaching 734 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 700 thousands metric tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs' of 30 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 thousands metric tons.

Over the past month, shares of Carnival have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, CCL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.