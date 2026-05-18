Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect CAE (CAE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $942.84 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CAE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' should arrive at 302 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 298 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation - FFS deliveries' should come in at 15 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation - Utilization rate' of 71.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Civil Aviation - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 373 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 363 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of CAE have returned -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, CAE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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