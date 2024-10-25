Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Booking Holdings (BKNG) will announce quarterly earnings of $77.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.63 billion, increasing 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Booking Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Agency' will reach $2.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' will reach $269.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Merchant' will likely reach $4.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Total' reaching $41.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Bookings - Agency' to reach $15.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' at $25.71 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.27 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Room Nights' stands at 289.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 276 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' of 11.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9 million.

Analysts expect 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' to come in at 21.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20 million.



