Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of BioMarin (BMRN) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $660.51 million, increasing 11% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BioMarin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net product revenues' will reach $648.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty and other revenues' at $11.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO' should arrive at $165.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME' will reach $35.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA' to reach $42.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ' should come in at $81.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN' to come in at $31.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME' of $106.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM' will reach $183.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.



BioMarin shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMRN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

