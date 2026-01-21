Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Bank of Marin (BMRC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 34.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $33.35 million, representing an increase of 19.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bank of Marin metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 64.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-accrual loans' reaching $28.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.88 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $3.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.55 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income' at $30.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $30.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Bank of Marin shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BMRC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

