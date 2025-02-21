Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AvidXchange (AVDX) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $114.98 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AvidXchange metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Payment' should arrive at $82.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Software' will likely reach $31.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Transaction Yield' reaching $5.71. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.45.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Transactions Processed' at 20.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.1 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Payment Volume' to come in at $21.95 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.90 billion.



Shares of AvidXchange have demonstrated returns of -8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.