Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AvalonBay (AVB) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities (AVB) will report quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $731.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AvalonBay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental and other income' to reach $731.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same Store Economic Occupancy' should come in at 95.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 95.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation expense' stands at $208.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $200.98 million.



Shares of AvalonBay have experienced a change of +2.4% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AVB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

