Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Arrow Electronics (ARW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, indicating an increase of 56.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.26 billion, representing an increase of 21.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Arrow Electronics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Global ECS' will reach $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Global components' should arrive at $5.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported' of $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA components sales, as reported' stands at $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA ECS sales as reported' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported' to reach $898.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported' at $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Arrow Electronics have returned +26.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, ARW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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