Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating a decline of 35.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $237.24 million, representing a decline of 20.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arbor Realty Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Interest income' will reach $237.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net' will reach $13.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net' stands at $26.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights' of $10.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28% year over year.

Over the past month, Arbor Realty Trust shares have recorded returns of +11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

