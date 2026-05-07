Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Aramark (ARMK) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (ARMK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 38.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.77 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aramark metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- FSS International' of $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- FSS United States' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- FSS United States' stands at $190.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- FSS International' should arrive at $66.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.55 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS United States' will reach $213.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $176.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS International' will reach $72.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Aramark shares have witnessed a change of +5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARMK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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