Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AppLovin (APP) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppLovin (APP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 116.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AppLovin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software Platform' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +54.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apps' to reach $331.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- In-App Purchase' should come in at $223.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- In-App Advertising' of $108.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' at $48.32. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' will reach $47.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.75 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' will likely reach $829.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $492.02 million.



Over the past month, AppLovin shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

