Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Amneal (AMRX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $707.4 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amneal metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Generics Segment' at $410.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment' will likely reach $172.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Specialty Segment' will reach $118.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amneal here>>>



Shares of Amneal have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.