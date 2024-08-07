Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting a decline of 68.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $738.23 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMN Healthcare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions' will reach $193.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions' at $433.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -37.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions' should arrive at $110.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled' will likely reach 58,479.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.98 million.

Analysts forecast 'Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled' to reach $2,602.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.44 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions' to come in at $46.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions' stands at $43.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.62 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions' of $24.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.46 million.



Shares of AMN Healthcare have experienced a change of +28.8% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

