Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.12 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.39 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameriprise metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $845.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' reaching $391.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Distribution fees' will reach $534.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenues' to reach $132.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Assets Under Administration' at $317.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $297.46 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total assets Under Management and Administration' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.42 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' should arrive at $646.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $652.08 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' of $576.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $521.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' stands at $575.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $518.08 million.

Analysts predict that the 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' will reach $1,030.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $953.77 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of total advisors' will likely reach 10,450. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,364.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>



Shares of Ameriprise have experienced a change of -5.8% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.