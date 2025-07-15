Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of American Express (AXP) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Express (AXP) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.69 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Express metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Book value per common share' will reach $44.84 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.26 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Risk-Based Capital - Common Equity Tier 1' reaching 10.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans' should arrive at $32.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial Services - Card Member loans - Average Loans' of $31.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Average loans' to reach $17.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans' should come in at $18.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.27 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans' will reach $92.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $84.96 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Card billed business (Network volumes)' will likely reach $465.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $440.60 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Card Member loans' to come in at $141.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Card Member loans' at $143.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $130.85 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Average loans' stands at $91.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-interest revenues' will reach $13.40 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Express have demonstrated returns of +9.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

