Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will report quarterly loss of -$0.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 44.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.68 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 16.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AMC Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food and beverage' should arrive at $324.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other theatre' of $117.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $547.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +51.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, AMC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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