Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Alcoa (AA) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Alcoa (AA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating an increase of 87.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.91 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Alcoa metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total sales- Aluminum' of $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' reaching $155.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +62.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party sales- Alumina' will likely reach $835.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Intersegment sales- Aluminum' at $4.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +50% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' should arrive at $387.55 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $399.00 .

Analysts forecast 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' to reach $3047.57 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2858.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' will reach 2192 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2267 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' stands at 638 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 677 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Intersegment Alumina Shipments' will reach 1109 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1025 thousands metric tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Alumina production in Tons' will reach 2407 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2539 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Aluminum production in Tons' to come in at 590 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 543 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bauxite production in Tons' should come in at 10 millions of metric ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10 millions of metric ton.

Alcoa shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.