Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Airbnb (ABNB) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.58 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nights and Experiences Booked' will reach 145.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 134.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' stands at $181.56 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $174.48 .

Analysts forecast 'Gross Booking Value' to reach $26.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Airbnb have experienced a change of +1.7% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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