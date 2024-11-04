Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.19 billion, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Air Products and Chemicals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' reaching $36.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe' to come in at $730.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia' of $830.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Corporate and other' will likely reach $297.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' will reach $638.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $601 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' to reach $292.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $249.80 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' should arrive at $342.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $317.60 million.



Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

