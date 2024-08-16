Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Agilent (A) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies (A) to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.56 billion, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agilent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' will reach $540.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' of $141.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' will reach $229.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' at $358.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' reaching $410.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' should come in at $157.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group' to reach $754.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group' stands at $405.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' to come in at $135.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Agilent have demonstrated returns of +6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change.

