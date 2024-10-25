Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ADP (ADP) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ADP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients' will reach $248.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- PEO revenues' of $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues' stands at $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment revenues- Employer Services' reaching $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment revenues- PEO Services' will likely reach $1.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period' to reach 737. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 717.



View all Key Company Metrics for ADP here>>>



