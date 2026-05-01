Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ADM (ADM) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.11 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ADM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' should arrive at $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other Business' reaching $111.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' at $765.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Nutrition' should come in at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds' of $16.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' stands at $646.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' will reach $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' will reach $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' to reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services' to come in at $11.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' will likely reach 9182 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9091 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

ADM shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ADM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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