Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) will report quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Academy Sports and Outdoors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors' at $543.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation' should come in at $355.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other Sales' to come in at $35.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +190.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear' will reach $333.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel' will reach $493.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores - EOP' should arrive at 322 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 298 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'New stores open' to reach 5 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5 .

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ASO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

