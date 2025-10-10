Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Abbott (ABT) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott (ABT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.41 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Abbott metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Nutrition' will reach $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' reaching $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diagnostics' should arrive at $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' at $1.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' to come in at $909.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' should come in at $4.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International' of $7.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' stands at $966.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' will likely reach $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' to reach $325.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' will reach $339.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Shares of Abbott have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

