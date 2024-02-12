Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Wyndham Hotels (WH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $317.24 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wyndham metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' at $125.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' should arrive at $124.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' reaching $27.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' should come in at $34.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees' to come in at $2.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Rooms' will reach 871,583. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 842,500.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total RevPAR' of $40.33. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.86 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wyndham here>>>



Shares of Wyndham have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.