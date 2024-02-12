Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Wendy's (WEN) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Wendy's (WEN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $546.61 million, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wendy's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising funds' reaching $109.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants' will reach $231.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise rental income' stands at $59.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise royalty' of $147.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Systemwide Sales- International' should arrive at $458.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - Total' at 7,235. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,095.

Analysts forecast 'Same-Restaurant - U.S.' to reach 1.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-Restaurant - International' will reach 5.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.9%.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total' to come in at 418. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 415.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total' will reach 6,818. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,680 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global same-restaurant sales - Systemwide - YoY change' will likely reach 2.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - International Franchised' should come in at 1,181. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,089 in the same quarter of the previous year.



