Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Vulcan (VMC) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Vulcan Materials (VMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.53 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vulcan metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Asphalt' will reach $192.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Aggregates' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Concrete' to reach $171.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' to come in at $20.53. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.67.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' will likely reach 48,494.55 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51,738 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' reaching 2,094.59 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,077 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' of 886.70 KCuYd. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,762 KCuYd.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' will reach $76.45. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.44.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach $168.97. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $161.25.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Aggregates' at $302.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $302.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Vulcan have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VMC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

