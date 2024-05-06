Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Victory Capital (VCTR) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $219.14 million, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Victory Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Investment management fees' at $169.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' to reach $47.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending Assets Under Management' will reach $169.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $158.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' reaching $24.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' should come in at $3.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.38 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' will reach $3.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.32 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' of $16.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.65 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' should arrive at $31.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.04 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' will likely reach $17.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.87 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' stands at $59.60 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' will reach $13.05 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.43 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Victory Capital have returned +21.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, VCTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

