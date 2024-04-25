Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Trane Technologies (TT) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Trane Technologies (TT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, indicating an increase of 16.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.99 billion, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Americas' to come in at $3.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $584.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' will reach $306.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' reaching $519.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $455.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' should arrive at $101.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.40 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' will reach $59.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Trane Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, Trane Technologies shares have recorded returns of -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

