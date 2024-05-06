Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Staar Surgical (STAA) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Staar Surgical (STAA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 72.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $74.55 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Staar Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- ICLs' will likely reach $72.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Geographic sales- United States' to reach $4.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Geographic sales- Other International' should come in at $19.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Geographic sales- China' will reach $38.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Geographic sales- Japan' to come in at $10.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Staar Surgical shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STAA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

