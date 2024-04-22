Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Snap (SNAP) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Snap (SNAP) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating a decline of 600% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.12 billion, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snap metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $687.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to reach $233.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $186.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' will likely reach 420.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 383 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' will reach 223.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 190 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' should come in at $6.85. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.37 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' should arrive at 96.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' to come in at 100.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 100 million.



Over the past month, Snap shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SNAP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

