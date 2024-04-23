Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Skechers (SKX) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Skechers (SKX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.19 billion, increasing 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Skechers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Wholesale' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +204.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer' reaching $835.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' should come in at $594.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will reach $541.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Wholesale' will likely reach $542.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $512 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Direct-to-consumer' will reach $550.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $466.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>



Over the past month, Skechers shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SKX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

