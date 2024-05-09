Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Sea Limited (SE) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 41%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 22% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sea Limited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Digital entertainment' at $540.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' should come in at $487.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' will reach $231.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230.06 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce' stands at -$118.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to come in at $155.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Sea Limited have returned +17% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, SE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE)

