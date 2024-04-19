Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.1 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Raymond James Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' should come in at $519.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Other' will reach $40.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Account and service fees' reaching $316.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees' of $1.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investment banking' to reach $181.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

The consensus estimate for 'Principal transactions' stands at $122.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Brokerage revenues- Securities Commissions and Fees' at $390.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Capital Markets' will reach $309.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Asset Management' should arrive at $239.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest Income' will likely reach $461.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management' to come in at $223.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.40 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Raymond James Financial shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RJF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

