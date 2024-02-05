Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Ralph Lauren (RL) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Ralph Lauren (RL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, indicating an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.86 billion, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ralph Lauren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Licensing' will reach $37.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Retail' reaching $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Wholesale' will likely reach $493.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' should come in at $467.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' will reach $434.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' will reach $926.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale' should arrive at $26.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale' to reach $203.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail' of $265.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale' to come in at $263.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail' at $656.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Retail' stands at $409.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Ralph Lauren have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, RL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

