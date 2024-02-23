Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Okta (OKTA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Okta (OKTA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 70%. Revenues are expected to be $586.25 million, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Okta metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $571.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services and other' will reach $14.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining performance obligations' should arrive at $3.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.01 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO)' will likely reach $1.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.68 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Okta have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Currently, OKTA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

